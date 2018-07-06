Free Assessments!
Given the strong response to our Free Assessments in July, Wildfire Partners will continue to offer Free Assessments through September 30, 2018!
Level 1 Fire Ban in Effect for Boulder County
Level 1 fire restrictions are currently in effect for western Boulder County. The fire restrictions have been implented due to increasing fire danger, lack of moisture, and the forecast for hot temperatures.
Testimonials
A Positive Outcome
"We wanted to share with you our finished wildfire remediation project. It has been a big project, but we are very happy with how it turned out. The guidance and advice we received from you guys was key to this positive outcome. While no remediation is perfect or a guarantee in the face of a wildfire, compared to how it was when we bought this property, we feel it is significantly more defensible if there should be a one. Many thanks!"
Two Years Since Cold Springs Wildfire
In the News...
Homeowners are encouraging others living in the path of future fires to consider the Wildfire Partners program and mitigate future flames as Monday marks two years since the Cold Springs Fire.
SEE OUR
PROGRESS
Active Program Years
5
Active Participants
1,738
Certified Participants
660
PROGRAM INFORMATION
About the Program
Wildfire Partners is dedicated to helping Boulder County Homeowners reduce the risk of losing their home to a wildfire.
Apply Now
If you are ready to take the next step in protecting your home, then apply now to become a Wildfire Partner.
Homeowner Resources
We are here to help you by providing our knowledge regarding wildfire mitigation. Find all the information you need here.
Sample Assessment Report
If you want a glimpse of what a home assessment looks like, please read the following Sample Assessment Report closely.
Program Process
A quick outline of the process homeowners go through when they are accepted into the Wildfire Partners Program.
Cold Springs Fire Case Study
Following the Cold Springs Fire, a case study was conducted on a Wildfire Partners home that was directly affected by the fire.